Company Profile

Tarkett SA manufactures and sells flooring and sports surface products to the residential, commercial, and institutional construction and remodeling industries. Customer market segments for its flooring products include housing, education, healthcare, office, retail and hospitality, and sports complexes. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on geography and product type. The flooring segments include EMEA, North America, and CIS APAC and Latin America. The fourth segment is Sports Surfaces, with a product portfolio including turf football fields, basketball courts, and Benyon tracks. The United States generates more revenue than any other region.