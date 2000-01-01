Tarkett SA (EURONEXT:TKTT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TKTT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TKTT

  • Market Cap€886.780m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:TKTT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004188670

Company Profile

Tarkett SA is a flooring company. The Company is engaged in providing integrated flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets.

Latest TKTT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .