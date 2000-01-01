Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd produces, researches, develops and markets pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus includes semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules, and tablets. The company is engaged in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada, Israel, and Other Countries.