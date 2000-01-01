Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TARO)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TARO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TARO

  • Market Cap$2.376bn
  • SymbolNYSE:TARO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0010827181

Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd produces, researches, develops and markets pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus includes semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules, and tablets. The company is engaged in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada, Israel, and Other Countries.Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a science-based pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufacture and market Rx and OTC (over-the-counter) pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Canada and Israel.

Latest TARO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .