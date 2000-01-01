Tarsus Group (LSE:TRS)
Company Info - TRS
- Market Cap£549.840m
- SymbolLSE:TRS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINJE00B3DG9318
Company Profile
Tarsus Group PLC is a business-to-business media group which organizes trade shows, exhibitions, leadership conferences, and publishing magazines. The company has operations spread across emerging markets, USA and Europe.