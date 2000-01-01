Tasca Resources Ltd (TSX:TAC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TAC
- Market CapCAD1.820m
- SymbolTSX:TAC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA8765032021
Company Profile
Tasca Resources Ltd is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The company's project property consists of Bleiberg, Fourbay Lake and Cobb Bay, Princeton and Poplar.