Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX:TGB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TGB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TGB
- Market Cap$65.970m
- SymbolAMEX:TGB
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8765111064
Company Profile
Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located at British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.Taseko Mines Ltd is engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the state of Arizona, USA.