Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located at British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.