TaskUs Inc Class A (NASDAQ:TASK)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TASK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TASK
- Market Cap$3.025bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:TASK
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINUS87652V1098
Company Profile
TaskUs Inc is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies. It serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech.