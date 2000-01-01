TaskUs Inc Class A (NASDAQ:TASK)

North American company
Market Info - TASK

Company Info - TASK

  • Market Cap$3.025bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TASK
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS87652V1098

Company Profile

TaskUs Inc is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies. It serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech.

