Company Profile

Tasman Resources Ltd is a Perth based Australian exploration company, focusing on exploration projects with the potential to deposit a wide range of precious and base metals including gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and uranium. Its projects are Lake Torrens Project, Lucas Hill Project, and Central Gawler Gold Project.Tasman Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It explores for precious and base minerals, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and uranium. Its projects are Lake Torrens Project, Lucas Hill Project, and Central Gawler Gold Project.