Company Profile

Tassal Group Ltd is a seafood producer. The company's activities are to farm, process, market, and sell salmon and to procure, process, market and sell other seafood species. Its Salmon products include a Fresh deli, Fresh packaged Salmon, Smoked Salmon, and Roasted Salmon. The company operates under the business segments of Domestic and Export market. It derives maximum revenue from the domestic segment.Tassal Group Ltd is the provider of Atlantic salmon in Australia. Its operations include hatching, farming, processing, sales and marketing of Atlantic salmon.