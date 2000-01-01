Tassal Group Ltd (ASX:TGR)
Tassal Group Ltd is an Australia-based integrated Salmon grower and Salmon and Seafood processor, seller and marketer. Its activities are to farm, process, market and sell salmon and to procure, process, market and sell other seafood species. Its Salmon products include a Fresh deli, Fresh packaged Salmon, Smoked Salmon and Roasted Salmon. The company operates under the business segments of Domestic and Export market. In the Export market segment, the company exports its products to the international markets. It derives maximum revenue from the domestic segment, which relates to the marketing of products in Australia.Tassal Group Ltd is the provider of Atlantic salmon in Australia. Its operations include hatching, farming, processing, sales and marketing of Atlantic salmon.