Taste Gourmet Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8371)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8371

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8371

  • Market CapHKD299.990m
  • SymbolSEHK:8371
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG868911010

Company Profile

Taste Gourmet Group Ltd operates restaurants serving a variety of cuisines including Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese and Western cuisines.

Latest 8371 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .