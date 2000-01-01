Tasty Concepts Holding Ltd (SEHK:8096)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8096
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8096
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8096
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINKYG8693A1058
Company Profile
Tasty Concepts Holding Ltd is an investment holding company. The group is engaged in the operation of Japanese ramen restaurants in Hong Kong and the PRC. The company derives maximum revenue from Hong Kong. It also earns revenue from the sales of food and related products and royalty fee income from a franchisee which is located in PRC and Macau.