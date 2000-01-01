Company Profile

Tasty PLC is engaged in the operations of restaurants. It operates in the UK restaurant market with more than 50 restaurants in operation. The company's restaurant chain operates under the brand name of DimTs, Wildwoods and Wildwood Kitchens. The restaurants are located across the UK at Plymouth, Hereford, Telford, Chichester, Taunton, Worcester, Port Solent, Brentwood, Whiteley, Kingston, and Liverpool.Tasty PLC is engaged in the operation of restaurants under the brands DimTs, Wildwoods and Wildwood Kitchens across the UK.