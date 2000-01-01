Company Profile

Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd is involved in the manufacturing and sales of corrugated paper products and other packaging products. Its product offerings include regular slotted carton, die-cut carton box, offset-printed box and corrugated boards. The company serves clients in various industries including food and beverage industry, electronics and electrical industry, pharmaceutical and chemical industry, plastic and metal stamping industry. The company is organized geographically across two principal operating segments: Singapore and People's Republic of China. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the People's Republic of China.