Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd (SGX:T12)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
Market Info - T12
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - T12
- Market CapSGD55.020m
- SymbolSGX:T12
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINSG1K31894969
Company Profile
Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd is involved in the manufacturing and sales of corrugated paper products and other packaging products. Its product offerings include regular slotted carton, die-cut carton box, offset-printed box and corrugated boards. The company serves clients in various industries including food and beverage industry, electronics and electrical industry, pharmaceutical and chemical industry, plastic and metal stamping industry. The company is organized geographically across two principal operating segments: Singapore and People's Republic of China. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the People's Republic of China.