TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:TATT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TATT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TATT

  • Market Cap$34.310m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TATT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0010827264

Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd is a provider of solutions and services to the aerospace and defense industries focused mainly on the four segments: Original equipment manufacturing (OEM); MRO services for heat transfer; MRO services for aviation components; Overhaul and coating of jet engine components. The company design, develop and manufacture of Heat Exchangers, Cooling Systems, Cold Plates, Vapor-Cycle Air Conditioning Systems (for both land and airborne applications) and flow accessories. It generates most of its revenues through MRO services for heat transfer components.TAT Technologies Ltd is a provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defence industries. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells heat transfer equipment and solutions.

Latest TATT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .