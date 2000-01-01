TATA Health International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1255)
Company Profile
TATA Health International Holdings Ltd, formerly S. Culture International Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company principally engaged in the trading of footwear products. The company operates in three business segments; Trading of footwear products, Trading of healthcare products and Financial Services. Majority of the firm's revenue is derived from Hong Kong.S Culture International Holdings Ltd is mainly engaged in engages in the wholesale and retail of footwear products in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and Mainland China. Majority of firm’s revenue gets generated in Hong Kong.