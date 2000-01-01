Company Profile

TATA Health International Holdings Ltd, formerly S. Culture International Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company principally engaged in the trading of footwear products. The company operates in three business segments; Trading of footwear products, Trading of healthcare products and Financial Services. The Company is mainly engaged in the wholesale and retail of footwear products in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and Mainland China. Majority of the firm's revenue is derived from Hong Kong.