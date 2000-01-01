Tata Motors Ltd ADR (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors owns iconic brands Jaguar and Land Rover, while offering a broad product line of motor vehicles including compact passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, luxury passenger vehicles and large semi trucks. At 45%, it holds the largest market share of commercial vehicles in India. Tata also operates a financial services business, which supports vehicle sales.Tata Motors Ltd is an automotive manufacturer. The company’s product portfolio includes motor vehicles and trucks. Some of its brands include Tata its flagship brand, Jaguar, and Land Rover. It is based in India and sells its products worldwide.