Tatneft PJSC ADR (LSE:ATAD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATAD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATAD
- Market Cap$30.243bn
- SymbolLSE:ATAD
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- Currency
- ISINUS8766292051
Company Profile
Tatneft PJSC is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in the Republic of Tatarstan. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of crude oil and refined products, production and marketing of petrochemicals.