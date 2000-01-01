Company Profile

Taubman Centers Inc is engaged in the ownership, leasing, acquisition, disposition, development, expansion, and management of shopping centers. The company owns or operates a collection of over 20 urban and suburban shopping centers in U.S. states, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and China. Some of the operating malls of the group are Cherry Creek Shopping center, City Creek Center, Dolphin Mall, Fair Oaks Mall, and Stamford Town Center. Taubman derives its revenue by offering its properties on lease.Taubman Centers Inc owns and operates regional and super-regional shopping malls in North America. The company through its subsidiaries also has operations in Asia.