Tax Systems (LSE:TAX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TAX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TAX
- Market Cap£97.510m
- SymbolLSE:TAX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDHLGB97
Company Profile
Tax Systems PLC together with its subsidiaries is a supplier of corporation tax and associated software and services to large corporates and the accountancy profession in the UK and Ireland.