Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential construction. It is one of the largest homebuilders in the United Kingdom, annually completing over 12,000 homes in the region as well as homes in Spanish cities such as Costa Blanca and Mallorca. It focuses on a wide range of residences, from apartment buildings to five-bedroom homes. Approximately 75% of the company's new homes are single-family residences, followed by affordable housing projects. Taylor Wimpey provides a complete range of construction services, including land selection, design planning, construction, and remodeling. The company operates over 20 regional offices around the United Kingdom that focus on community developments and single-family homes.