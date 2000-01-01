Taysha Gene Therapies Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TSHA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TSHA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TSHA
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TSHA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS8776191061
Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. It is advancing a deep and sustainable product portfolio of 18 gene therapy product candidates, with exclusive options to acquire four additional development programs. Its product candidates include TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103, and TSHA-104.