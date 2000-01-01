Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company's pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. It owns interests in several natural gas pipeline systems through three intermediate limited partnerships (ILPs). The company earns revenue by charging rates for transporting natural gas.