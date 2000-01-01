Company Profile

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd is a China-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing, and distributing consumer electronic products. The company has two business segments. The television segment produces and sells television sets in the People's Republic of China and overseas markets, and this segment contributes the majority of total revenue. The other segment is involved in information technology; Internet services; sale of television-related components, white goods, mobile phones, and air conditioners; and other activities. The company has a global business presence, with over half of total revenue generated from the domestic PRC market.TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing consumer electronic products. It produces and sells television sets, offers Internet services; sells television-related components, and mobile phones.