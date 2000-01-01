Company Profile

TClarke PLC formerly known as Clarke (T) PLC is a United Kingdom-based company act as a building service contractor. It delivers a range of electrical, mechanical, and information and communications technology (ICT) services to the construction industry and end users. It specializes in the following field: design and builds; mechanical and electrical contracting; intelligent buildings, facilities management, transport, residential and hotels, green technologies, and manufacturing services. Group is organized geographically into four regional divisions; London and South East, Central and South West, the North, and Scotland of which London and South-East region account for the majority of revenue.TClarke PLC provides electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users. The Company offers installation of electrical and mechanical services and supply of associated equipment.