Company Profile

TD Ameritrade is a leading retail brokerage and advisor services firm. Its largest shareholder is Toronto-Dominion Bank, which beneficially owns more than 40%. The firm offers trading in stocks, bonds, options, and other asset classes. After commission pricing cuts in 2019, TD Ameritrade will derive approximately 65% of its revenue from interest-rate-related income and fees, 20% from commissions and transaction fees, and 15% from investment product and other revenue. Practically all of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.TD Ameritrade Holding Corp operates in the securities brokerage industry. The company offers securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors.