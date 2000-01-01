Company Profile

TD Holdings Inc formerly, Bat Group Inc is a financial services company. It provides direct loans and loan guarantee services to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMEs), farmers and individuals in the city of Wujiang, Jiangsu Province.China Commercial Credit Inc., is a financial services company. It provides direct loans and loan guarantee services to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMEs), farmers and individuals in the city of Wujiang, Jiangsu Province.