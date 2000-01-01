TDb Split Corp A (TSE:XTD)

North American company
Market Info - XTD

Company Info - XTD

  • Market CapCAD20.690m
  • SymbolTSE:XTD
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • ISINCA87234Y2096

Company Profile

TDb Split Corp is a mutual fund company that invests in common shares of the Toronto-Dominion Bank. It offers two types of shares Priority Equity Shares and Class A Shares.

Latest XTD news

