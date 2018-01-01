Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

TDCX Inc ADR (NYSE:TDCX) Share Price

TDCX

TDCX Inc ADR

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Specialty Business Services

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

TDCX Inc provides outsourced contact center services. Its business comprises three key service offerings: omnichannel CX solutions; sales and digital marketing services; and content monitoring and moderation services. It also provides other services for clients, such as providing workspace at its offices in connection with existing campaigns and providing human resource and administration services to clients.

NYSE:TDCX

US87190U1007

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest TDCX News