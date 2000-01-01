TE Connectivity Ltd Registered Shares (NYSE:TEL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TEL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TEL
- Market Cap$42.374bn
- SymbolNYSE:TEL
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINCH0102993182
Company Profile
TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE Connectivity has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.TE Connectivity Ltd is an electronic component producer. The company manufactures and designs products such as antennas, cable assemblies, fiber optics, sensors, relays and switches that are used in various application.