Company Profile

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE Connectivity has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.TE Connectivity Ltd is an electronic component producer. The company manufactures and designs products such as antennas, cable assemblies, fiber optics, sensors, relays and switches that are used in various application.