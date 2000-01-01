Company Profile

Team Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection, engineering assessment and mechanical repair and remediation required in maintaining high temperature and high-pressure piping systems and vessels that are utilized in the refining, petrochemical, and others. The company operates in three segments Inspection and Heat Treating Group, Mechanical Services Group and Quest Integrity Group. Inspection and Heat Treating Group provides non-destructive testing services for the process, pipeline and power sectors and others. The Mechanical Services Group provides call-out and turnaround services under both on-stream and shut down circumstances. Quest Integrity provides integrity and reliability management solutions for the process, pipeline and power sectors.Team Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels that are utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, among others.