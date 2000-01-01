Team Ordinary Shares (LSE:TEAM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TEAM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TEAM
- Market Cap£14.660m
- SymbolLSE:TEAM
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINJE00BM90BX45
Company Profile
Team PLC is a specialist, investment-led active fund manager providing discretionary and advisory portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities.