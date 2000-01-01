Team17 Group (LSE:TM17)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TM17
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TM17
- Market Cap£449.660m
- SymbolLSE:TM17
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYVX2X20
Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC is a video games label and creative partner for independent developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third party IP-through partnering with indie developers globally.