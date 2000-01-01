Team17 Group (LSE:TM17)

UK company
Company Info - TM17

  • Market Cap£449.660m
  • SymbolLSE:TM17
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYVX2X20

Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC is a video games label and creative partner for independent developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third party IP-through partnering with indie developers globally.

