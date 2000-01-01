Teamway International Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1239)

Company Info - 1239

  • Market CapHKD79.930m
  • SymbolSEHK:1239
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8713D1051

Company Profile

Teamway International Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing, manufacture & sale of packaging products and structural components of various sizes for televisions, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators.

