Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

TECC Capital Ordinary Shares (AQUIS:TEC) Share Price

TEC

TECC Capital Ordinary Shares

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Shell Companies

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

NEXX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

TECC Capital PLC is a special purpose acquisition company. The principal activity of the business is to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies which are developing and supporting the application of technology in innovative sectors including artificial intelligence, machine learning, telematics, life sciences, cyber security and eCommerce.

AQUIS:TEC

GB00BNDMJS47

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest TEC News