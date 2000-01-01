Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TECD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TECD
- Market Cap$4.669bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:TECD
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS8782371061
Company Profile
Tech Data Corp is a wholesale distributor of technology products. It acts as an intermediary in the technology supply chain by bringing products from technology vendors to market and providing customers with logistics capabilities. The firm's customers include value-added resellers, direct marketers, retailers, and corporate resellers. Nearly half of its product mix is broadline products including notebooks, desktops, and printers; the rest includes data center, software, mobility, and consumer electronics products. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas and the rest from Europe.Tech Data Corp is a wholesale distributor of technology products. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.