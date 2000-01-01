Company Profile

Tech Data Corp is a wholesale distributor of technology products. It acts as an intermediary in the technology supply chain by bringing products from technology vendors to market and providing customers with logistics capabilities. The firm's customers include value-added resellers, direct marketers, retailers, and corporate resellers. Nearly half of its product mix is broadline products including notebooks, desktops, and printers; the rest includes data center, software, mobility, and consumer electronics products. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas and the rest from Europe.Tech Data Corp is a wholesale distributor of technology products. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.