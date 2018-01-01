TechFinancials Inc (AQUIS:TECH) Share Price

Company Profile

TechFinancials Inc is engaged in the development and licensing of financial trading platforms to businesses and the provision of investment services through its trading platform and development of blockchain-based digital assets solutions. Its products and solutions include Forex and CFDs, MT5, Ladder, Mobile, and Marginal CFDs.TechFinancials Inc through its subsidiaries is a software developer, supplying a trading solution to online brokers through whom its software is used by traders. It supplies software and services to brokers in the Binary Options market.