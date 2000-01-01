TechFinancials Inc (LSE:TECH)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TECH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TECH

  • Market Cap£0.730m
  • SymbolLSE:TECH
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG870911077

Company Profile

TechFinancials Inc through its subsidiaries is a software developer, supplying a trading solution to online brokers through whom its software is used by traders. It supplies software and services to brokers in the Binary Options market.

Latest TECH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

TECH Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .