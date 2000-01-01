TechGen Metals Ltd (ASX:TG1)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TG1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TG1
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:TG1
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU0000137440
Company Profile
TechGen Metals Ltd is a junior exploration company with highly prospective gold and copper exploration projects located in the Yilgarn Craton, Paterson Orogen, and Ashburton Basin in Western Australia. It has prospective gold and copper project areas in Western Australia.