Company Profile

Technical Communications Corp designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets communications security equipment. The company produces and supplies several custom-designed, special-purpose and standard secure communications products for both domestic and international customers. Primarily, its products consist of voice, data and facsimile encryptors. The company sells its products to various commercial entities and United States government agencies. In addition to product sales, it generates revenues from contract engineering services performed for certain government agencies, both domestic and foreign, and commercial entities.