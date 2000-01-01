Technicolor SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:TCH)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TCH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TCH
- Market Cap€37.100m
- SymbolEURONEXT:TCH
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0013505062
Company Profile
Technicolor SA provides Media & Entertainment Services, developing, creating and delivering immersive augmented digital life experiences. The business activity of the group is functioned through Production Services, DVD Services, Connected Home, and Corporate & Othersegment, with maximum revenue from Connected Home segment. Geographically, the company operates through Europe, North America, Asia and other countries.Technicolor SA is a media company. It offers digital media, hardware, software, and distribution services to the entertainment and media industry. It operates business through three divisions: Services, Systems and Equipment, and technology.