Company Profile

Technicolor SA provides Media & Entertainment Services, developing, creating and delivering immersive augmented digital life experiences. The business activity of the group is functioned through Production Services, DVD Services, Connected Home, and Corporate & Othersegment, with maximum revenue from Connected Home segment. Geographically, the company operates through Europe, North America, Asia and other countries.Technicolor SA is a media company. It offers digital media, hardware, software, and distribution services to the entertainment and media industry. It operates business through three divisions: Services, Systems and Equipment, and technology.