Technicolor SA (EURONEXT:TCH)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TCH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TCH

  • Market Cap€280.180m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:TCH
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010918292

Company Profile

Technicolor SA is a media company. It offers digital media, hardware, software, and distribution services to the entertainment and media industry. It operates business through three divisions: Services, Systems and Equipment, and technology.

Latest TCH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .