TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FTI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FTI

  • Market Cap$8.988bn
  • SymbolNYSE:FTI
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BDSFG982

Company Profile

TechnipFMC PLC is an oil and gas engineering and construction firm. The company owns a large fleet of vessels used to install offshore pipelines. It also provides onshore and offshore services for various projects.

Latest FTI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .