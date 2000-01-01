Technofirst SA (EURONEXT:ALFST)

Market Info - ALFST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALFST

  • Market Cap€0.340m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALFST
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011651819

Company Profile

Technofirst SA offers a technological solution for noise and vibration nuisances. The company designs and manufactures top-quality products whose operation is based on active noise control.

