Technology Minerals (LSE:TM1) Share Price

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Technology Minerals PLC is a London-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of mineral resource projects in Ireland (Li project), Spain (Cu-Co-Ni project), Cameroon (Ni-Co project), and three projects in the USA (Cu-Co, Co, and Ni-Co-Cu projects, respectively).

LSE:TM1

GB00BP094P47

GBX

