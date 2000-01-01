Company Profile

Technology One is one of the largest publicly listed software companies in Australia, with offices across six countries. It develops user-friendly enterprise software products that are deeply integrated into customers' information technology, or IT, infrastructure. The company boasts more than 1,000 clients spread across seven industry segments: namely, government, local government, financial services, education, health and community services, utilities, and managed services.Technology One Ltd is an end-to-end enterprise software provider and consultant, servicing business, government, financial services, health and community, education, and utilities sectors.