Technology One Ltd (ASX:TNE)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TNE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TNE
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:TNE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000TNE8
Company Profile
Technology One is one of the largest publicly listed software companies in Australia, with offices across six countries. It develops user-friendly enterprise software products that are deeply integrated into customers' information technology, or IT, infrastructure. The company boasts more than 1,000 clients spread across seven industry segments: namely, government, local government, financial services, education, health and community services, utilities, and managed services.Technology One Ltd is an end-to-end enterprise software provider and consultant, servicing business, government, financial services, health and community, education, and utilities sectors.