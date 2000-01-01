Company Profile

Technotrans SE is an international technology and service company that concentrates on customer-specific applications in the field of liquid technology. Some of its products include industrial cooling systems, paint supply, fountain solution system, and others. The company provides its services to the printing industry, the laser industry, and others. Its business segment is divided into Technology segment that develops and sells equipment and systems based on its core skills in liquid technology and Services segment that offers a range of services including parts supply, repair and installation services, and customer support for the installation, maintenance, and operation of systems. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Technology segment.Technotrans AG is a Germany based technology and service company that concentrates on applications derived from its core skill of liquid technology. It operates in two segments: Technology and Service.