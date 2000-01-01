Technovator International Ltd (SEHK:1206)

Market Info - 1206

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1206

  • Market CapHKD430.210m
  • SymbolSEHK:1206
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINSG9999008015

Company Profile

Technovator International Ltd is a provider of integrated building automation and energy management systems. It is structured into three business units: Smart transportation business, Smart building and complex business, and Smart energy business.

